Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Undocumented immigrant accused of illegally entering the U.S. for 6th time

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 6:42 p.m.
Metrocreative

Updated 21 hours ago

An undocumented immigrant found in Pittsburgh last month has been accused of illegally entering the United States for at least the sixth time.

Joban Rodriguez-Nava, a 31-year-old native of Guatemala who also goes by Jovan Rodriguez, was charged by a federal grand jury with one count of illegal re-entry following deportation, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said Wednesday.

Authorities said they found Rodriguez-Nava in Pittsburgh on April 30.

He's been deported five times in the past eight years, according to Brady.

Rodriguez-Nava was removed formally from the U.S. on four instances in 2011 — March 14, March 28, May 24 and June 7 — and again on June 15, 2012, prosecutors said.

Rodriguez-Nava faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.

Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted the investigation that led to a federal grand jury's indictment.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shaun E. Sweeney is prosecuting the case.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at nlindstrom@tribweb.com, 412-380-8514 or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me