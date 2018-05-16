Undocumented immigrant accused of illegally entering the U.S. for 6th time

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An undocumented immigrant found in Pittsburgh last month has been accused of illegally entering the United States for at least the sixth time.

Joban Rodriguez-Nava, a 31-year-old native of Guatemala who also goes by Jovan Rodriguez, was charged by a federal grand jury with one count of illegal re-entry following deportation, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said Wednesday.

Authorities said they found Rodriguez-Nava in Pittsburgh on April 30.

He's been deported five times in the past eight years, according to Brady.

Rodriguez-Nava was removed formally from the U.S. on four instances in 2011 — March 14, March 28, May 24 and June 7 — and again on June 15, 2012, prosecutors said.

Rodriguez-Nava faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.

Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted the investigation that led to a federal grand jury's indictment.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shaun E. Sweeney is prosecuting the case.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at nlindstrom@tribweb.com, 412-380-8514 or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.