Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Allegheny GoatScape gets new protective donkey

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
Diamond, the newest protective donkey at Allegheny GoatScape, munches on a carrot.
Allegheny GoatScape
Diamond, the newest protective donkey at Allegheny GoatScape, munches on a carrot.

Updated 28 minutes ago

The newest kids in Allegheny GoatScape's herd now have their own protective donkey.

The nonprofit brought home a second donkey this week to protect three baby goats as they begin to graze in parks, on hillsides and in urban areas in and around Pittsburgh.

"We have good news! Thanks to your support, we were able to bring our new donkey home yesterday," a post on the goats' Facebook page read.

The donkey's name is Diamond. She is meeting her herd of baby goats, Petoskey, Kal and Oreo, who will begin working later this spring.

Allegheny GoatScape's herds of goats graze on Knotweed, vines and other nuisance plants that grow in parks, vacant lots and on hillsides. They have worked along the Great Allegheny Passage in Homestead, at Brighton Heights Park on Pittsburgh's North Side and elsewhere in and around the city.

While the goats are working, a donkey protects them, warding off animals that may harm or harass the herd. Hobo already protects the main herd. Allegheny GoatScape started raising money last week to buy a second donkey for its new herd.

The nonprofit has raised nearly $700 and is seeking to raise more. You can learn more here .

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me