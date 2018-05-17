Allegheny GoatScape gets new protective donkey

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The newest kids in Allegheny GoatScape's herd now have their own protective donkey.

The nonprofit brought home a second donkey this week to protect three baby goats as they begin to graze in parks, on hillsides and in urban areas in and around Pittsburgh.

"We have good news! Thanks to your support, we were able to bring our new donkey home yesterday," a post on the goats' Facebook page read.

The donkey's name is Diamond. She is meeting her herd of baby goats, Petoskey, Kal and Oreo, who will begin working later this spring.

Allegheny GoatScape's herds of goats graze on Knotweed, vines and other nuisance plants that grow in parks, vacant lots and on hillsides. They have worked along the Great Allegheny Passage in Homestead, at Brighton Heights Park on Pittsburgh's North Side and elsewhere in and around the city.

While the goats are working, a donkey protects them, warding off animals that may harm or harass the herd. Hobo already protects the main herd. Allegheny GoatScape started raising money last week to buy a second donkey for its new herd.

The nonprofit has raised nearly $700 and is seeking to raise more. You can learn more here .

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.