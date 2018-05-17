Man from Pittsburgh's Stanton Heights died of accidental gunshot wound to leg
A man from Pittsburgh's Stanton Heights neighborhood died late last week after accidentally shooting himself in the leg, according to Pittsburgh Police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.
The Medical Examiner's Office said Jeffrey J. Olczak, 59, died about an hour after suffering a gunshot wound to his leg at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Oglethorpe Avenue. Investigators ruled his death an accident.
Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said Olczak had been handling his gun and accidentally shot himself in the leg, losing major amounts of blood before he was found and could be transported to a hospital, where he died.
Olczak was the region's second accidental gun death last week. Warren Murray, 62, of O'Hara, forgot to unload a pistol he was cleaning and accidentally shot himself in the head on May 8.
