Police seek information on April homicide in Wilkinsburg
Updated 8 hours ago
Police are seeking information about a fatal shooting last month in Wilkinsburg that left a 29-year-old man dead.
Aaron David James was found lying in the rear of a home on Franklin Avenue with several gunshot wounds at about 6:40 p.m. April 7, according to Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers.
Witnesses told Allegheny County police detectives that James had left his home at about 4 p.m. and walked to a nearby convenience store. Residents reported hearing gunshots, but no one called 911, according to a news release.
James was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not determined a motive for the homicide. Investigators are awaiting results of forensic testing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-255-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.