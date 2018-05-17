Last call for popular Oakland bar Peter's Pub
Peter's Pub in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood is closing next week after serving as a popular watering hole for University of Pittsburgh students and others for more than four decades.
"It is with heavy hearts, and tears in our eyes, that we announce our retirement," read a statement on the bar's social media accounts.
"While we deeply regret that we cannot continue to do what we love, with an amazing team that has become our family, we will move forward with the warm memories we made with each other and all of you," the post added.
Current and former patrons mourned the planned closure on social media.
End of an era in Oakland. We had some times, Peter's Pub. #H2P https://t.co/TTVdA5PcnT— J.J. Abbott (@jjabbott) May 16, 2018
Wow. It's been 28 years since I graduated from Pitt and I still remember the exact taste of Peter's Pub hot wings. Feels like I'm losing a small piece of my college life https://t.co/9v8Djwx3yv— Jon Linder (@LinderShowMiami) May 17, 2018
Peter's Pub has been there for me during my worst (weekly Friday night poor decisions due to tequila shots) to my best (wedding rehearsal dinner / wedding after party) and all events in between. I am in tears. https://t.co/zdmo1r8r5j— Katrina Pender (@Cheetah_Katrina) May 17, 2018
One Oakland tradition will end with the closing of Peter's: getting viking horns from the bar on your 21st birthday.
Peter's Pub is closing and I am devastated. All the little baby Panthers will be hornless on their 21st birthdays. #TheEndOfAnEra— Lauren Kucic (@laurkuci) May 17, 2018
Peter's Pub said the bar will hold its final farewell Friday, with an all-day event featuring half-price food and drinks.
Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review assistant news editor.