Allegheny

Last call for popular Oakland bar Peter's Pub

Tom Fontaine
Tom Fontaine | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 11:42 a.m.
Peter's Pub in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood announced it will close its doors next week after operating for more than four decades.
Peter's Pub in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood is closing next week after serving as a popular watering hole for University of Pittsburgh students and others for more than four decades.

"It is with heavy hearts, and tears in our eyes, that we announce our retirement," read a statement on the bar's social media accounts.

"While we deeply regret that we cannot continue to do what we love, with an amazing team that has become our family, we will move forward with the warm memories we made with each other and all of you," the post added.

Current and former patrons mourned the planned closure on social media.

One Oakland tradition will end with the closing of Peter's: getting viking horns from the bar on your 21st birthday.

Peter's Pub said the bar will hold its final farewell Friday, with an all-day event featuring half-price food and drinks.

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review assistant news editor.

