Allegheny

Air Canada now offering flights from Pittsburgh to Montreal

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 12:03 p.m.

Updated 30 minutes ago

Daily flights from Pittsburgh International Airport to Montreal start Thursday.

Pittsburgh has not had nonstop service to Quebec's most populated municipality in 13 years.

Air Canada flights on 50-seat jets will depart Montreal at 2 p.m. and arrive in Pittsburgh at 3:40 p.m., then depart Pittsburgh at 4:15 p.m. and arrive in Montreal at 5:45 p.m. daily, said airport spokesman Bob Kerlik.

Montreal, which receives more than 10 million visitors each year, will be the second Canadian destination the airport serves.

Air Canada has long served Toronto from Pittsburgh and currently offers four flights a day. Porter Airlines ended service to Toronto earlier this year.

The airport provided the carrier $50,000 and waived landing fees in a two-year incentive deal, Kerlik said.

Airport officials expect international travel to grow this summer, according to a news release.

Condor resumes seasonal nonstop service to Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday, while Delta resumes seasonal service to Paris on May 24. WOW will start offering flights to Iceland five days a week instead of four starting this week.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

