Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Castle Shannon firefighter accused of stealing more than $130,000

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 12:15 p.m.

Updated 11 minutes ago

A longtime Castle Shannon volunteer firefighter stole more than $130,000 from the firefighters' relief association over the course of seven years, according to charges filed against the man.

“Yeah, I stole it,” John Montgomery allegedly said when confronted with evidence.

Montgomery, 76, is charged with two counts of felony theft by unlawful taking and two counts of misappropriation of funds, court records show.

He turned himself in to District Attorney's detectives Thursday morning, according to a spokesman for that office.

Detectives began investigating the fire department's finances in December after an audit from the state auditor general's office turned up poor and incomplete recordkeeping and unaccounted-for money.

Montgomery had been the point of contact between the department and auditors for at least 25 years, according to the complaint. Detectives and other fire department officials found that Montgomery had failed to turn over at least nine boxes of records in the latest audit.

The most notable discrepancies were in the form of checks written out to cash from the relief association's special reserve, or “rainy day” fund, according to the complaint. Officials had no explanation for the checks.

When asked to provide records for those checks, Montgomery alleged showed up empty-handed but told officials, “Yeah, I stole it,” according to the complaint.

Montgomery told detectives he'd stolen about $95,000 since 2013 but had paid back about $66,000, according to the complaint. A search of his bank records showed he'd written himself checks for $134,261 between January 2010 and April.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me