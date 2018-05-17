Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Crews start to rebuild Route 30 retaining wall collapsed by landslide

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 3:21 p.m.
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir tweeted out an aerial video of the portion of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh that dropped 40 feet down a hill early Saturday, April 7, 2018, as the result of a retaining wall collapse and landslide.
World News Tonight
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir tweeted out an aerial video of the portion of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh that dropped 40 feet down a hill early Saturday, April 7, 2018, as the result of a retaining wall collapse and landslide.

Updated 8 hours ago

Crews have started to rebuild the Route 30 retaining wall that collapsed during a massive landslide April 7 in East Pittsburgh.

Before they could start building the wall, crews from North Fayette-based Golden Triangle Construction had to finish removing 35,000 cubic yards of material from the landslide, said Steve Cowan, PennDOT spokesman.

Crews also had to wait for steel beams to arrive to reconstruct the wall.

Those beams started to arrive in the first week of May, as officials had anticipated, Cowan said.

The new wall will be 20 feet high and 400 feet long, with steel beams anchored in rock.

The previous wall, built in the early 1930s, was stationed more than 60 feet above rock, which contributed to the landslide , PennDOT officials have said.

Asked if the road, which carries 25,000 to 30,000 vehicles daily, will be open by mid-July, Cowan said: “The reopening date depends upon progress of the wall. The department has a very aggressive schedule, however, any unforeseen issues could impact potential reopening dates.”

The slide, which occurred before dawn April 7 , collapsed one apartment building and damaged another one and a house so badly they had to be demolished.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me