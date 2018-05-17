Crews start to rebuild Route 30 retaining wall collapsed by landslide

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Crews have started to rebuild the Route 30 retaining wall that collapsed during a massive landslide April 7 in East Pittsburgh.

Before they could start building the wall, crews from North Fayette-based Golden Triangle Construction had to finish removing 35,000 cubic yards of material from the landslide, said Steve Cowan, PennDOT spokesman.

Crews also had to wait for steel beams to arrive to reconstruct the wall.

Those beams started to arrive in the first week of May, as officials had anticipated, Cowan said.

The new wall will be 20 feet high and 400 feet long, with steel beams anchored in rock.

The previous wall, built in the early 1930s, was stationed more than 60 feet above rock, which contributed to the landslide , PennDOT officials have said.

Asked if the road, which carries 25,000 to 30,000 vehicles daily, will be open by mid-July, Cowan said: “The reopening date depends upon progress of the wall. The department has a very aggressive schedule, however, any unforeseen issues could impact potential reopening dates.”

The slide, which occurred before dawn April 7 , collapsed one apartment building and damaged another one and a house so badly they had to be demolished.

