Pittsburgh police officer files for protective order against the city

A Pittsburgh police officer who is suing the city claims a high-ranking police official named in a federal whistleblower lawsuit is undermining court discovery procedure by using an internal investigation to question him about the suit.

Officer Souroth Chatterji is seeking a protective order that would prohibit the Pittsburgh Office of Municipal Investigations from questioning him and any other potential witness about allegations contained in his lawsuit.

Chatterji sued the city in February, claiming Linda Rosato-Barone, an assistant police chief and deputy director of public safety, and other officers harassed him and retaliated against him for investigating a Plum software company on the orders of former police Chief Cameron McLay.

The lawsuit alleges among other things that Rosato-Barone filed a “baseless” complaint against Chatterji with OMI, made numerous “direct and indirect threats” against Chatterji and refused to promote him to sergeant, even though he scored highest of all officers taking a sergeant's exam.

It also alleges officers under Rosato-Barone's command directed ethnic slurs toward Chatterji, who is of Indian descent.

Chatterji could not be reached for comment. His Downtown attorney Alexander Wright declined comment as did the Mayor's Office. Pittsburgh's Public Safety Department declined comment.

“It's without merit and we're going to be opposing it,” Rosato-Barone's attorney James T. Tallman said.

Chatterji alleges in a court motion filed last week with U.S. Judge Cathy Bissoon that Wright repeatedly asked the city Law Department to stop OMI from questioning him about the lawsuit.

“On April 26, 2018, counsel for Officer Chatterji contacted counsel for Pittsburgh and Barone via telephone and explained his concern about defendants using OMI to subvert the federal discovery process,” the motion said. “After continued discussions among counsel, counsel for Pittsburgh and Barone refused to give such an order or directive despite Pittsburgh's Law Department having such authority.” Bissoon has yet to issue a ruling and is awaiting a response from the city, according to the court docket.

According to Chatterji's whistleblower lawsuit, McLay ordered him to investigate Plum-based B-Three Solutions and find out if its software performed up to industry standards. Chatterji reported the software was either never implemented, did not work or vastly exceeded the cost of similar systems provided by other companies, according to the lawsuit.

B-Three denied the claims, saying McLay stopped the company from completing its work, and in April filed notice in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas that it intended to sue Chatterji for defamation. It has yet to file a complaint.

Mayor Bill Peduto in March said many of the problems with the software were internal and that the FBI investigated Chatterji's claims about B-Three and found no evidence of wrongdoing.

City Council has approved a new $572,000 contract with B-Three.

Robert Swartzwelder, president of Fraternal Order of Police Fort Pitt Lodge 1, said the union has filed a grievance against the city over Chatterji's promotion.

“He went through a promotion process that consisted of both an outside entity conducting an interview and a written exam and at the end of that process Officer Chatterji was the No. 1 candidate on that list,” he said. “The city has now unilaterally denied him his promotion without just cause.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.