Allegheny

Pennsylvania Republican Party tweets that jagoff is a profanity

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 4:18 p.m.
The Republican party blurred out the word in a tweet posted Wednesday showing a picture of a T-shirt that Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, the Democratic Party's nominee for lieutenant governor, sold during his campaign.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Updated 8 hours ago

Some Southwestern Pennsylvanians say it every day.

But to the state Republican Party, jagoff is a profanity.

The party blurred out the word in a tweet posted Wednesday showing a picture of a T-shirt that John Fetterman, the Democratic Party's nominee for lieutenant governor, sold during his campaign.

The shirt said "Trump is a jagoff."

The tweet notes Bernie Sanders endorsed Fetterman, who is the mayor of Braddock, and says "his rise included selling T-shirts with profanity-laced attacks on President Trump."

A link to a donation page follows.

The Oxford English Dictionary officially defined the word in 2016, with the online entry, "Jagoff, noun: (chiefly in Western Pennsylvania) a stupid, irritating, or contemptible person."

Fetterman defeated four other candidates to win the nomination Tuesday.

Fetterman tweeted a link to a website selling the shirts in January:

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

