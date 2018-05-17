Pennsylvania Republican Party tweets that jagoff is a profanity

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Some Southwestern Pennsylvanians say it every day.

But to the state Republican Party, jagoff is a profanity.

The party blurred out the word in a tweet posted Wednesday showing a picture of a T-shirt that John Fetterman, the Democratic Party's nominee for lieutenant governor, sold during his campaign.

The Pennsylvania Primary Election determined John Fetterman as the Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor; Fetterman is endorsed by Bernie Sanders and his rise included selling t-shirts with profanity-laced attacks on President Trump!MORE: https://t.co/1kOou24P7N pic.twitter.com/l6M7zUJivR — PA GOP (@PAGOP) May 16, 2018

The shirt said "Trump is a jagoff."

The tweet notes Bernie Sanders endorsed Fetterman, who is the mayor of Braddock, and says "his rise included selling T-shirts with profanity-laced attacks on President Trump."

A link to a donation page follows.

The Oxford English Dictionary officially defined the word in 2016, with the online entry, "Jagoff, noun: (chiefly in Western Pennsylvania) a stupid, irritating, or contemptible person."

Fetterman defeated four other candidates to win the nomination Tuesday.

Fetterman tweeted a link to a website selling the shirts in January:

Unlike everything Trump sold, these are made. Get your limited edition throwback: https://t.co/239xrhpgTI pic.twitter.com/GCsZXSNsiF — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) January 16, 2018

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.