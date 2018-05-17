Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Health alert issued for Lawrenceville dollar store

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert for the Family Dollar at 3300 Penn Ave. in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood on March 9, 2018.
Updated 9 hours ago

The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for a Lawrenceville Family Dollar for the second time this spring.

During an visit Thursday to the store at 3300 Penn Ave., inspectors found mouse droppings throughout the store, including in the dog food aisle, beneath bags of chips, in the storage area, under the cigarette display case and under shelves, according to the report posted to a county website.

Inspectors also found gnaw marks in bags of chips and bags of dog food, they noted.

Store employees could not be immediately reached.

The department issued a consumer alert for the store for the same issue March 9 . It was lifted 10 days later.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

