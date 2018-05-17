Health alert issued for Lawrenceville dollar store

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for a Lawrenceville Family Dollar for the second time this spring.

During an visit Thursday to the store at 3300 Penn Ave., inspectors found mouse droppings throughout the store, including in the dog food aisle, beneath bags of chips, in the storage area, under the cigarette display case and under shelves, according to the report posted to a county website.

Inspectors also found gnaw marks in bags of chips and bags of dog food, they noted.

Store employees could not be immediately reached.

The department issued a consumer alert for the store for the same issue March 9 . It was lifted 10 days later.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.