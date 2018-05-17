CCAC's math honor society wins Pi Day contest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Community College of Allegheny County's North Campus chapter of Mu Alpha Theta has been named the winner of the honor society's Pi Day contest.

Mu Alpha Theta is the national mathematics honor society for high schools and two-year colleges. The CCAC North chapter beat high schools and community colleges from across the nation with its “Pi Day Olympics” on March 14. The event involved every department on campus.

Mu Alpha Theta members decorated the walls of the campus with the first 1,000 digits of Pi, encircling the lunch room and spiraling down two sets of stairwells.

The games began with a parade led by North Campus President Gretchen Mullen-Sawicki, followed by the campus dance team. Games were played throughout the campus, including floor hockey, ping pong, a scooter relay race and a Velcro bean bag toss at photos of administrators.

The Innovation Lab offered a virtual game of curling. Students used the lab's 3D printer to make medals in bronze, silver and gold colors for the winners.

Nursing assistant students also contributed by taking the pulses of participants before and after the contests.

A three-story egg drop contest was put on by the biology and physics departments. Each of the participants created an apparatus designed to hold a raw egg and keep it intact upon impact. Two of the eggs landed without a crack, with the one closest to the target deemed the winner.

Several student groups and departments also hosted information booths and posted displays on a range of related topics, including sports psychology by the Psychology Department, the politics of sports by the Political Science Department, the business of the Olympics by the Business Department and the nutritional requirements of athletes by the Food Service program.

Math department faculty passed out apple and cherry pie, along with bad puns, to many students.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.