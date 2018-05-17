Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Ross Township man rescued after SUV plummets over steep hillside into creek

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 7:27 p.m.
A tow truck hauls away a mangled SUV after emergency workers rescued a man who was trapped when the vehicle rolled over a hillside and into a creek near his backyard in Ross Township on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
MATT ROSENBERG / TRIBUNE-REVIEW
MATT ROSENBERG / TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Updated 10 hours ago

A Ross Township man was rescued Thursday after he lost control of his sport-utility vehicle and plummeted over a hillside and into a creek, officials said.

The man's wife heard her husband screaming for help just after 3 p.m. and saw him trapped in the SUV, which came to a rest on its side in the creek near the couple's back yard, Trib news partner WPXI-TV reports.

The rescue operation took emergency workers about 30 minutes as they cleared trees and traversed the steep hillside behind the home on Lingay Court in Ross.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital and had only minor cuts and bruises, WPXI reports.

The accident is under investigation.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

