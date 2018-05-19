Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh goes British for royal wedding watch parties

Joyce Hanz | Saturday, May 19, 2018, 1:43 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Hold on to your fascinators.

Prince Harry put a ring on it.

Hundreds of royal fans gathered before dawn in Pittsburgh, attending two separate Royal Wedding watch parties of Harry and bride Meghan Markle, an American actress—at Rivers Casino and The Rangos Giant Cinema at the Carnegie Science Center. The doors opened at 6 a.m., offering British themed fare, champagne, tea and even a visit from the "Queen" of England at Rivers Casino.

Guests were immersed in the decorated St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle at The Rangos, Pittsburgh's most technologically advanced motion picture experience. The live wedding broadcast began at 7a.m. for a sold out crowd on a 70-foot screen.

Markle had one relative in attendance at St. George's Chapel—her mother. American celeb sightings included George and Amal Clooney and Oprah.

The ceremony blended traditional English traditions with African-American culture.

"My favorite wedding moment was when Prince Charles grabbed the hand of Meghan Markle's mom—unity," said Rivers Casino watch party guest Helen Murray of Robinson.

The newlyweds assume the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

At Rangos, guests noshed on an array of British-inspired foods, drank tea or champagne from the mimosa bar, walked a royal red carpet manned by a Queen's Guard and made royal crowns. Sculptural hats and fascinators (worn on occasions where hats are customary, commonly made with flowers, feathers or other adornments and require attaching to the hair by a clip, comb or headband) were on display, many handmade by attendees.

"I made my fascinator last night myself and it was a lot cheaper than buying one," said Annabel Lorence of Bridgeville, attending with her sister and mom. "We watched the last royal wedding at home but this time we decided to come downtown to the Rangos and make a girls day out of it."

Jane Symonds of Renfrew donned a tiara for her photo with a life sized cardboard cutout of Prince Harry at Rangos.

"I'm here because my mom loves the royals," Symonds said. "I'm excited. I love Meghan Markle and think she's great."

Rivers Casino guests (all were social media contest winners that were allowed to bring a plus-one) gathered in a ballroom, enjoyed to a catered breakfast, champagne and sampled a lemon and elderflower royal replica cake baked by casino pastry chef MeeMee.

"It's lovely to see the integration in the ceremony--to see the British aspect and the American aspect together," says LaDorise Bedard Webb of Pittsburgh.

"I thought the ceremony was absolutely gorgeous," says Anglophile Steven Kleckner of Penn Hills.

After months of speculation, Meghan Markle's dress was finally revealed.

The sleek and classic pure white dress designed by Clare Waight Keller, an acclaimed British designer and the first female artistic director at the fashion house of Givenchy, featured a boat neck, quarter length sleeves and a long white silk veil featuring floral detail representing all 53 countries of the British Commonwealth.

Audiences at The Rangos perked up, cheering and laughing, enthralled by the Most Rev. Michael Curry's stirring sermon on the power of love. He is the first African-American to serve as presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church and his remarks are said to have veered from his prepared speech. His unorthodox (for royal wedding protocol) address had watch party fans talking about how this royal wedding is ushering in a more modern monarchy.

"Though not traditional, Bishop Curry's message of love was powerful and one the world needed to hear during a time when hate and fear dominates our lives," said Kleckner.

"The wedding showed a different side of the monarchy we aren't used to seeing. It showed that they are here to stay and that they can adapt to society's norms while keeping with their traditions."

Jane Symonds of Renfrew donned a tiara for her photo opp with Britain’s Prince Harry (in cardboard cutout form) at The Rangos Giant Cinema watch party held at the Carnegie Science Center on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Annabel Lorence of Bridgeville chats with her sister Emily Ragan of Mt. Lebanon while in line at The Rangos Giant Cinema Royal Wedding watch party on Saturday, May 19, 2018. The sisters created homemade fascinator hats the night before the event.
Royal watchers pose for a photo at The Rangos Giant Cinema Royal Wedding watch party on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Patty Heilman of Salix, Pa. joins celebrity impersonator “Queen” Holly Faris onstage as first-place winner of a hat contest during the Royal Wedding watch party on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Rivers Casino. Heilman was awarded a $300 cash prize for her casino-themed fascinator hat.
Royal Wedding watchers raise a toast Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Rivers Casino on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
British inspired cookie and pastry table at The Rangos Giant Cinema on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
