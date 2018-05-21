2 injured in South Oakland apartment fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a South Oakland apartment building Sunday night.

Three people were in the building along the 3300 block of Ward Street when the three-alarm fire was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m., according to authorities.

One man suffered burns to his body and was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital in Uptown. Another resident was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Oakland for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Both men were in stable condition.

The third resident was able to escape the building unharmed.

The fire appears to have started in the basement of the building, according to investigators.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.