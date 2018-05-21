Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Public's help sought in probe of North Braddock shooting

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 21, 2018, 8:27 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Police are seeking information from the public in connection with a shooting late Sunday in North Braddock.

Police responded to the intersection of Kirkpatrick Avenue and Apple Way at about midnight on Sunday after receiving multiple call to 911 about the shooting.

Officers found a 48-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds who was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition, according to authorities.

The victim's identity has not been released by police.

North Braddock police asked homicide detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department to investigate.

Witnesses or anybody with information about the shooting are asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous. The information also can be provided to investigators through social media.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

