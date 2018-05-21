Pitt event marks 100th anniversary of 'Pittsburgh Agreement' that led to Czechoslovakia

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A symposium to mark the 100th anniversary of the “Pittsburgh Agreement,” a milestone that led to the establishment of an independent Czechslovak state following World War I, will be held Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the University of Pittsburgh.

The catalyst for the agreement was the visit to Pittsburgh by Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk, who led the Slovak and Czech independence movement and later became the first president of Czechoslovakia, according to organizers.

The agreement was signed on May 31, 1918 at the former Loyal Order of Moose Building in Downtown. In 2007, original document was donated to the Sen. John Heinz History Center in the Strip District.

In 1993, Czechoslovakia peacefully dissolved and the independent states of the Czech Republic and Slovakia were created.

Robert W. Doubek, founding president of the American Friends of the Czech Republic, will serve as the moderator of Thursday's symposium.

Panelists discussing the historical setting of the Pittsburgh Agreement will be:

• Hugh Agnew: Elliott School of International Affairs, George Washington University, Washington

• Matej Hanula: Institute of History of the Slovak Academy of Sciences, Bratislava

• Milada Polišenská: Anglo-American University, Prague

The free event, which is being held in Room 4130 of Wesley W. Posvar Hall on the Pitt campus, is being sponsored by the American Friends of the Czech Republic, Friends of Slovakia and Pitt's Center for Russian and East European Studies.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.