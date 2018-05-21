Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pitt event marks 100th anniversary of 'Pittsburgh Agreement' that led to Czechoslovakia

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Monday, May 21, 2018, 9:54 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

A symposium to mark the 100th anniversary of the “Pittsburgh Agreement,” a milestone that led to the establishment of an independent Czechslovak state following World War I, will be held Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the University of Pittsburgh.

The catalyst for the agreement was the visit to Pittsburgh by Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk, who led the Slovak and Czech independence movement and later became the first president of Czechoslovakia, according to organizers.

The agreement was signed on May 31, 1918 at the former Loyal Order of Moose Building in Downtown. In 2007, original document was donated to the Sen. John Heinz History Center in the Strip District.

In 1993, Czechoslovakia peacefully dissolved and the independent states of the Czech Republic and Slovakia were created.

Robert W. Doubek, founding president of the American Friends of the Czech Republic, will serve as the moderator of Thursday's symposium.

Panelists discussing the historical setting of the Pittsburgh Agreement will be:

• Hugh Agnew: Elliott School of International Affairs, George Washington University, Washington

• Matej Hanula: Institute of History of the Slovak Academy of Sciences, Bratislava

• Milada Polišenská: Anglo-American University, Prague

The free event, which is being held in Room 4130 of Wesley W. Posvar Hall on the Pitt campus, is being sponsored by the American Friends of the Czech Republic, Friends of Slovakia and Pitt's Center for Russian and East European Studies.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me