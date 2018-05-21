Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Photo Gallery: Aspinwall pet directory

Jan Pakler | Monday, May 21, 2018, 1:40 p.m.
Aspinwall firefighter and K-9 handler Barb Double demonstrates to local Girl Scout Troop 52284 with her K-9 search and rescue dogs on Commercial Avenue in Aspinwall. May 19, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Kyle Moreira sits with his dog, Maisey, and Shelly Smith, with her dogs Gucci and Coco, on Commercial Avenue in Aspinwall during the pet registry event hosted by the police and Aspinwall Neighborhood Watch. Nearly 80 pets were registered to help reunite them with their owners if lost.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Aspinwall police officer Michael Broker gives treats to four-year-old Happy, with owner Clare Ellermeyer, on Commercial Avenue during the kick-off for a new pet directory to help police return lost pets to their owners. May 19, 2018.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Nearly 200 people attended a pet registry event on May 19 in Aspinwall, hosted by the borough police and Aspinwall Neighborhood Watch. The program is meant to help police identify and reunite lost pets with their owner. Nearly 80 pets were registered during the event, which included raffles, food trucks, pet adoptions from the Humane Animal Rescue and demonstrations with the Aspinwall K-9 unit.

Jan Pakler is a freelance photographer.

