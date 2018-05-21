3 people escape collapsing building in Pittsburgh's Carrick
Updated 5 hours ago
Three people escaped a collapsing building Monday morning in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood, authorities said.
Police, fire and EMS crews responded to Dellrose Street at about 10:15 a.m., said Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George.
First responders spotted bricks falling from the rear of the building, which housed multiple apartments, a bar and a bowling alley, George said. The building began to collapse, and three people got out safely when it was evacuated. Thirteen people live in the building.
An inspection of the building by the Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections showed that only a small part of the building was damaged structurally, so neither the bar nor the apartments will be fully evacuated, George said.
Evacuation in #CarrickPittsburgh on Dellrose St Both NB/SB between W Woodford Ave and W Agnew Rd #traffic https://t.co/SL0Oqn0Vyr— TTWN Pittsburgh (@TotalTrafficPIT) May 21, 2018
A passerby reported that he'd been hit by falling bricks, George said. Medics evaluated the man, and he was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.
The owner of the building has been cited.
Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.