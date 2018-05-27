Female Coast Guard veteran, 97, among those honored this weekend in Washington, D.C.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One of the country's oldest living World War II veterans lives in Monroeville and was honored at several events this weekend in the nation's capital — including the National Memorial Day Parade.

Frances N. Brumback, 97, who served in the Coast Guard from 1944-46 was over the moon on Friday before heading out to Washington, D.C., to attend the festivities.

“Oh yes, I'm looking forward to it,” Brumback said. “It was very nice being in the Coast Guard; I got along well with everybody. I liked learning all about that, and what the government does.”

According to a biography written by one of Brumback's sons, she began her service as a seaman on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts and moved on to Washingon, D.C.'s Navy Yard as a Storekeeper, Second Class. In that role, she served as a communications liaison between the White House and the Coast Guard.

She married Oscar Benjamin Brumback, who has since died, in 1947 and raised four children in Monroeville. Today, the veteran has seven grandchildren, one step-grandson and nine great grandchildren.

Brumback is fluent in French and Spanish and used to volunteer for local organizations. She remains an avid Pittsburgh Penguins, Pirates and Steelers fan and still competes in local bridge game events.

The Arlington, Va.-based American Veterans Center invited Brumback to their studio Saturday when they learned about her from her daughter, Carol Brumback.

“This is the 75th anniversary for World War II,” Carol Brumback said, who graduated from Gateway High School in the 1960s. She reached out to several organizations to tell them about her mother's service.

When she reached the AVC, which works to preserve veterans history and organizes the National Memorial Day Parade, the producers thought Frances would make a good interview for a film featuring women in World War II.

“We'll be filming her history as part of our oral histories,” said Tim Holbert, AVC's vice president and executive director. “We try to capture as many stories as possible. Everyone who served has a personal story, and we can all learn from them.”

The organization also invited her to be part of Monday's parade, where she was to be escorted in a vintage convertible.

Brumback was also recognized as a female veteran during the National Memorial Day Concert, held Sunday at the Capitol. A portion of the concert honored women who responded to legislation that enabled them to serve in the military.

Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Frances Smith of Marine Safety Unit Pittsburgh said she is proud of Frances, one of the many women who served when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt established the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps in 1942.

“We like to keep track of these women; we're very proud of them,” Smith said. “Because, you know, back then, women weren't allowed to join the military. These women stepped up to that call … they are amazing.”

Monroeville Mayor Nick Gresock cheered on Brumback over the weekend.

“This community is extremely proud of its resident veterans, including Ms. Brumback,” Gresock said in an email. “We are delighted that she is being honored in Washington, D.C.”

Brumback was joined by nine members of her family, some of whom flew from Utah and Texas for the weekend.

Her daughter couldn't be more proud.

“I just love her, she is like the strength of our family,” she said. “It's gratifying to know that a family member served our country, especially during a time that was very significant.”

