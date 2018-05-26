Volunteers prepare North Side lake for fresh water
Updated 4 hours ago
More than 50 volunteers raked and shoveled muck and debris Saturday morning from an empty Lake Elizabeth to clear the bottom for later power washing and refilling with clean water.
The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy organized the community work session in coordination with the Pittsburgh Department of Public Works, who will handle next phase of cleaning the concrete lake in Allegheny Commons, according to Erin Tobin, the conservancy's community outreach coordinator.
More than 50 volunteers climbed into the mucky bottom of Lake Elizabeth to clean out debris in preparation for pressure washing and refilling the centerpiece of Allegheny Commons on #Pittsburgh 's North Side. @pittsburghparks @billpeduto @ACCApgh @MexWarStreets pic.twitter.com/RDQAsaYtVx— Steven Adams (@fo2grfr) May 26, 2018
A plan is being discussed to circulate the lake water more effectively to promote a healthier ecosystem that would require less frequent draining and cleaning.
A mallard duck is currently raising 11 ducklings at the lake. Although the lake contains just a small puddle of water, Robert Mulvihill from the National Aviary checked on them this week and said they appeared to be content in the park's grass.