Allegheny

Volunteers prepare North Side lake for fresh water

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Saturday, May 26, 2018, 4:33 p.m.
Volunteers shovel muck and debris out of the bottom of Lake Elizabeth in Allegheny Commons in preparation for power washing and refilling of the centerpiece of the park. Saturday, May 26, 2018.
Steven Adams | Tribune-Review
Volunteers shovel muck and debris out of the bottom of Lake Elizabeth in Allegheny Commons in preparation for power washing and refilling of the centerpiece of the park. Saturday, May 26, 2018.

More than 50 volunteers raked and shoveled muck and debris Saturday morning from an empty Lake Elizabeth to clear the bottom for later power washing and refilling with clean water.

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy organized the community work session in coordination with the Pittsburgh Department of Public Works, who will handle next phase of cleaning the concrete lake in Allegheny Commons, according to Erin Tobin, the conservancy's community outreach coordinator.

A plan is being discussed to circulate the lake water more effectively to promote a healthier ecosystem that would require less frequent draining and cleaning.

A mallard duck is currently raising 11 ducklings at the lake. Although the lake contains just a small puddle of water, Robert Mulvihill from the National Aviary checked on them this week and said they appeared to be content in the park's grass.

