Allegheny

3 people injured, two pets rescued after RV crashes into building in Pittsburgh

Emily Balser | Saturday, May 26, 2018, 4:15 p.m.
Courtesy of Pittsburgh Police
Emergency responders rescued two people and two pets after a recreational vehicle had a mechanical issue and crashed into a building in Pittsburgh's West End on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
Emergency responders rescued two people and two pets after a recreational vehicle had a mechanical issue and crashed into a building in Pittsburgh's West End on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

Updated 4 hours ago

Three people were injured and two pets were rescued after a recreational vehicle crashed into a building Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh's West End.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at Greentree Road and Woodville Avenue just after 1 p.m. where a male and a female, along with a dog and a cat, were trapped inside the RV.

Officials said the two people and a dog were quickly extricated from the vehicle, but first responders had to dig the cat out of the debris.

The cat was found in a cage and unharmed.

According to the preliminary investigation, the RV was traveling on Greentree Road when it experienced a mechanical failure and went out of control. The RV then struck at least two cars on the road before slamming into the building.

The male and female inside the RV were transported to Allegheny General Hospital in serious condition, but have been upgraded to stable condition.

The driver of vehicle that was struck by the RV was transported to UPMC Mercy Hospital in stable condition.

The animals did not suffer any significant injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

