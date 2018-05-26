Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting May 4 of Pitcairn man in Wilkinsburg

Tribune-Review | Saturday, May 26, 2018, 7:06 p.m.
Allegheny County sheriffs on Saturday arrested a suspect in a May 4 homicide of a Pitcairn man in Wilkinsburg.

Police said Delvante Thompson, 30, was arrested Saturday morning without incident at a motel on Banksville Road in Pittsburgh.

Thompson is charged with homicide in the death of Dwayne Lamar Tolbert-McGhee, 29.

Tolbert-McGhee was shot multiple times May 4. He was found at about 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of South Avenue and Coal Street.

A SWAT team surrounded an abandoned apartment building for several hours

after witnesses said they saw a suspect flee there. No one was found that day, but police issued an arrest warrant for Thompson during the course of the investigation.

Tolbert-McGhee was to face a trial in Westmoreland County Court on drug charges stemming from his Dec. 4 arrest in Jeannette for allegedly attempting to conceal two bricks of heroin.

Thompson's arrest was made by the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment.

