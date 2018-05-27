Police: Pitcairn man who was shot in Wilkinsburg identified shooter before he died

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Court documents show a Pitcairn man who was shot earlier this month outside a Wilkinsburg mosque identified his assailant before succumbing to his wounds.

The suspect, Delvante Delorian Thompson, 30, of Penn Hills was arrested Saturday morning without incident at a motel along Banksville Road in Pittsburgh.

Thompson is charged with homicide and a firearms violation in connection with the killing of Dwayne Lamar Tolbert-McGhee, 29.

The victim was shot multiple times May 4. He was found about 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of South Avenue and Coal Street.

A witness said he was inside the nearby Muhammad Mosque No. 22 when the shots rang out. He went outside and found Tolbert-McGhee lying against a truck with multiple gunshot wounds.

“Tae, and those boys from Hawkins shot me,” the victim said, according to the criminal complaint.

Eastern Area EMS took Tolbert-McGhee to UPMC Presbyterian in Oakland, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 5 p.m.

The witness told police he and the victim were recently in Hawkins Village in Rankin when they were confronted and harassed by some young men from the area.

An older man came over to settle the young men down, according to the complaint.

The older man, who is not identified in the police paperwork, and Tolbert-McGhee “have some history,” one witness told police. The complaint does not detail that history.

Officers obtained video surveillance footage from a residence in the area of the shooting. It showed a black man running on Coal Street toward Ross Avenue. He was wearing a red T-shirt with white lettering on the front, black jeans, black tennis shoes and a backpack and was carrying a gun in his left hand, according to the complaint.

Allegheny County police spoke with a North Versailles detective who had several dealings with Thompson in the past year. That officer identified Thompson as the man in the video.

Thompson's arrest was made by the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit. Thompson was taken to Allegheny County Jail and arraigned Saturday night. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. June 8 at Pittsburgh Municipal Court.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.