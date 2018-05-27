Clairton man, 48, killed Sunday morning in Farnsworth Avenue shooting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Clairton man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Clairton.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Darrell Williams, 48.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 12:26 a.m. along the 500 block of Farnsworth Avenue. They found Williams had been shot multiple times.

He was transported to Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills where he died.

County police said in a release that the shooting took place in the 500 block of Farnsworth. County Medical Examiner's Office said via release it took place along the 100 block.

Investigators said the motive for the shooting is unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident asked to call the county tip line at 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.