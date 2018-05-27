Water restored for customers in Pittsburgh's Beechview section after water main break

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Water has been restored for about 25 customers in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood who were affected by a water main break Sunday morning.

Pennsylvania American Water external affairs manager Gary Lobaugh confirmed the water was turned back on just before 7:30 p.m.

Water gushing from the break along Rutherford Avenue damaged two homes.

Lobaugh said the break occurred around 8 a.m. along a cast iron, 6-inch water main that dates to the 1920s. Water was not shut off until nearly four hours later.

“Crews took some caution and time to shut the main down because of an aging valve,” Lobaugh said. “If it would have broke, it would have taken more people out of service.”

Crews began making repairs around noon.

Lobaugh said the company was working with a disaster restoration team to restore any damage that occurred.

Pennsylvania American is providing water in gallon jugs to the affected customers.

