Allegheny

Water restored for customers in Pittsburgh's Beechview section after water main break

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Sunday, May 27, 2018, 3:36 p.m.
Beechview residents try to protect their homes from being flooded as water flowed from a main break along Rutherford Avenue Sunday.
Water flows from a main break along Rutherford Avenue Sunday, May 27, 2018 n Beechview.
Authorites at the scene in Beechview as water flowed from a main break along Rutherford Avenue Sunday, May 27, 2018.
Water flows from a main break along Rutherford Avenue Sunday, May 27, 2018 n Beechview.
Updated 3 hours ago

Water has been restored for about 25 customers in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood who were affected by a water main break Sunday morning.

Pennsylvania American Water external affairs manager Gary Lobaugh confirmed the water was turned back on just before 7:30 p.m.

Water gushing from the break along Rutherford Avenue damaged two homes.

Lobaugh said the break occurred around 8 a.m. along a cast iron, 6-inch water main that dates to the 1920s. Water was not shut off until nearly four hours later.

“Crews took some caution and time to shut the main down because of an aging valve,” Lobaugh said. “If it would have broke, it would have taken more people out of service.”

Crews began making repairs around noon.

Lobaugh said the company was working with a disaster restoration team to restore any damage that occurred.

Pennsylvania American is providing water in gallon jugs to the affected customers.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio. Staff writer Emily Balser contributed.

