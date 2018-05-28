Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Woodland Hills takes six Gene Kelly Awards for 'The Drowsy Chaperone'

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Monday, May 28, 2018, 5:21 p.m.
Woodland Hills High School walked away with six Gene Kelly Awards, the most of any school, during the 28th Annual Pittsburgh CLO Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theatre held Saturday at the Benedum Center.

The school's production of “The Drowsy Chaperone” got them the best musical, best costume design, best scenic design and best lighting design in the budget category III. They also snagged the best execution of direction and best supporting actress awards.

Musicals from 29 schools were nominated for awards this year.

The awards were started as a way to recognize and encourage student achievement and to focus the attention of the community and school districts on the importance of musical theater and arts education. They are modeled after the Tony Awards.

The best actor and best actress winners will travel to New York City to represent Pittsburgh in the Jimmy Awards on June 25.

A full list of award recipients is below:

Best scenic design

• Budget Category I: Redeemer Lutheran, Disney's “Beauty and the Beast”

• Budget Category II: Pittsburgh CAPA, “Les Misérables”

• Budget Category III: Woodland Hills, “The Drowsy Chaperone”

Best costume design

• Budget Category I: Redeemer Lutheran, Disney's “Beauty and the Beast”

• Budget Category II: Hampton, “Nice Work If You Can Get It”

• Budget Category III: Woodland Hills, “The Drowsy Chaperone”

Best lighting design

• Budget Category I: St. Joseph, “Children of Eden”

• Budget Category II: Pittsburgh CAPA, “Les Misérables”

• Budget Category III: Woodland Hills, “The Drowsy Chaperone”

Best all-student orchestra

• Pittsburgh CAPA, “Les Misérables”

Best supporting actor

• Joseph Fish: Cookie McGee, “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” Hampton

Best supporting actress

• Jenna Yezovich: The Drowsy Chaperone, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Woodland Hills

Best ensemble

• Hampton, “Nice Work If You Can Get It”

Best crew/technical execution

• Elizabeth Forward, “Legally Blonde The Musical”

Best execution of choreography

• Hampton, “Nice Work If You Can Get It”

Best execution of direction

• Woodland Hills, “The Drowsy Chaperone”

Best execution of music direction

• Hampton, “Nice Work If You Can Get It”

Best actor

• Nasir Butler: Jean Valjean, “Les Misérables,” Pittsburgh CAPA

Best actress

• Johanna Loughran: Cassie, “A Chorus Line,” Central/Oakland Catholic

Best musical

• Budget Category I: Redeemer Lutheran, Disney's “Beauty and the Beast”

• Budget Category II: Pittsburgh CAPA, “Les Misérables”

• Budget Category III: Woodland Hills, “The Drowsy Chaperone”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

