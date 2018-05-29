Photos of 2 Allegheny County soldiers killed in Vietnam War still needed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Photographs of two Alle­gheny County men killed in action during the Vietnam War remain elusive.

The search has been fruitless for the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, which has partnered with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, to add their faces to a virtual wall of photographs. As of Wednesday, 30 photos were still needed of fallen soldiers across Pennsylvania to complete the fund's “Wall of Faces” on its website, which displays information about service members who were killed in action during the Vietnam War.

Officials have been seeking photos of the following Allegheny County men since starting the project in 2016:

• Pfc. John Edward Hughes Jr., Marines, born March 1, 1950, killed Aug. 5, 1969.

• Staff Sgt. Booker Smith Jr., Marines, born Feb. 18, 1929, killed Sept. 29, 1966.

The final photo of a fallen soldier from Westmoreland County was found for the wall in December.

The full list of casualties is available online . Anyone with a photo can submit it online or mail it to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, Attn: The Wall of Faces, 1235 S. Clark St., Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22202.

For details, contact the fund at 202-393-0090 or by email at vvmf@vvmf.org.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.