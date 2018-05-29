Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Photos of 2 Allegheny County soldiers killed in Vietnam War still needed

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 11:00 a.m.
A screenshot of the Vietnam Veteran Memorial Fund’s “Wall of Faces,” a virtual database containing photos and information about the 58,000-plus men and women who were killed during the Vietnam War.
Updated 22 hours ago

Photographs of two Alle­gheny County men killed in action during the Vietnam War remain elusive.

The search has been fruitless for the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, which has partnered with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, to add their faces to a virtual wall of photographs. As of Wednesday, 30 photos were still needed of fallen soldiers across Pennsylvania to complete the fund's “Wall of Faces” on its website, which displays information about service members who were killed in action during the Vietnam War.

Officials have been seeking photos of the following Allegheny County men since starting the project in 2016:

• Pfc. John Edward Hughes Jr., Marines, born March 1, 1950, killed Aug. 5, 1969.

• Staff Sgt. Booker Smith Jr., Marines, born Feb. 18, 1929, killed Sept. 29, 1966.

The final photo of a fallen soldier from Westmoreland County was found for the wall in December.

The full list of casualties is available online . Anyone with a photo can submit it online or mail it to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, Attn: The Wall of Faces, 1235 S. Clark St., Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22202.

For details, contact the fund at 202-393-0090 or by email at vvmf@vvmf.org.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

