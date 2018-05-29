Pittsburgh sets minority employment goal for city construction projects

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh will require contractors working on the city's biggest projects to ensure at least 12 percent of on-site employees are minorities.

An executive order Mayor Bill Peduto signed Tuesday set the 12-percent goal.

Peduto said the city expects to spend $1.1 billion on construction projects in the next 10 years.

“We realize that we are at the cusp of a boom that is going to happen in the city,” Peduto said at a news conference. “We want to open up that opportunity to everyone because here's the secret: We're going to need a heck of a lot more workers.”

The executive order creates what's known as a project labor agreement for city construction projects totaling more than $500,000.

Contractors must guarantee against strikes, lockouts or other job disruptions. The city's minority- and women-owned business requirements still apply in addition to the new 12 percent on-site minority employment stipulation. The executive order allows the city to select the lowest responsible bidder on a project, regardless of whether it is union or non-union.

Project labor agreements used to be negotiated on a project-by-project basis, said Grant Gittlen, community and public affairs officer for the mayor. The goals for on-site minority employment varied for each project. Gittlen said the goals have been low in the past.

Peduto's office worked on the agreement with labor leaders for a year and a half.

Peduto said city Councilmen Corey O'Connor of Squirrel Hill and Dan Lavelle of the Hill District will work to push legislation that will make his executive order part of the city code.

New projects that could be subject to the requirements include two new divisions for public works, the redevelopment of two police zones, a new police, fire and emergency medical services training center and command post, ballfields and playground improvements, retrofitting the City-County Building for energy efficiency and road and bridge projects.

The city's Equal Opportunity Review Commission will oversee compliance with the requirements. Not complying could affect a contractor's payment from the city.

Peduto said he hopes the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, the Urban Redevelopment Authority and the Pittsburgh Housing Authority would adopt a similar agreement and that Allegheny County Council and county authorities would follow suit.

The mayor also created a Workforce Development Fund to train workers. The city contributed $250,000, and the Pittsburgh Regional Building Trades Council contributed $100,000 to get the fund started.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.