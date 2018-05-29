Pittsburgh police unveil rainbow decal celebrating Pride Month

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh police cruiser with rainbow flair will be on the streets in celebration of Pride Month in June.

“It's our way of reaching out to the community, building bridges and supporting Pride,” police Chief of Staff Eric Holmes said.

The vehicle will be used in Zone 2, which includes Downtown, Lawrenceville, the Hill District and the Strip District throughout June. June is Pride Month, which celebrates and supports the LGBTQIA+ community.

“This is part of our commitment to being an inclusive police department,” said Pittsburgh police Chief Scott Schubert. “As far as our philosophy of community policing, this is about building bridges and being there for everyone.”

No taxpayer money was used for the decal, which cost $350.

“The cost was paid for by certain members of the command staff, so it cost the city no money,” Holmes said. “It's a new vehicle that hasn't been put into service yet, so no vehicles have been taken out of service.”

Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri said the decal is not a political statement.

“This is a group of people who we protect,” he said. “We protect everyone.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.