Allegheny

Duquesne man pleads guilty in 2016 killing in Pittsburgh

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 3:30 p.m.
Abdul Rasheed
Tribune-Review
Abdul Rasheed

A Duquesne man pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder for the 2016 mid-morning shooting of a man on Pittsburgh's North Side.

Abdul Rasheed, 36, also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, possession of heroin and firearms violations in front of Common Pleas Judge Anthony Mariani. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped charges of attempted murder, possession with intent to deliver and robbery.

Rasheed was charged Oct. 29, 2016, hours after he gunned down 28-year-old Thomas Watts in the city's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

Watts and a woman had been walking on Woodland Avenue about 9:30 a.m. when Rasheed got out of the passenger seat of a white car, demanded money, and shot the woman in the leg. As she ran away, Rasheed shot Watts in the head.

He was pronounced dead an hour later. Watts's companion picked Rasheed out of a lineup “without hesitation,” police said at the time.

Sentencing is set for June 18.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

