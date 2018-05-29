Firefighters contend with heat battling house fire in Ross

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fire damaged a house and claimed the life of a pet in Ross on Tuesday.

The fire at the home in the 100 block of Varney Street was reported just after 1 p.m.

Smoke was seen pouring out of the home, the Trib's news partner, WPXI-TV, reported. Firefighters from 15 departments responded and had to contend with the heat, which reached into the upper 80s to near 90.

No one was home at the time, WPXI reported, but a neighbor went in the house to rescue a puppy. It later died, Ross fire Marshal John Reubi told WPXI.

According to WPXI, Reubi said firefighters had problems at the back of the building, where the fire was up in a wall. But the heat was said to be the biggest challenge.

The cause of the fire was not known. It was not considered suspicious.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.