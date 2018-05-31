Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
West Penn Hospital to kick off annual burn victims camp

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 11:12 a.m.
There will be plenty to do at West Penn Burn Center's annual summer camp at Camp Kon-O-Kwee near Zelienople, which opens on Saturday.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
There will be plenty to do at West Penn Burn Center's annual summer camp at Camp Kon-O-Kwee near Zelienople, which opens on Saturday.

Updated 4 hours ago

West Penn Burn Center's 32nd annual summer camp for children with burn injuries will begin Saturday at Camp Kon-O-Kwee in Zelienople.

Nearly 20 kids from Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia will participate in the June 2-6 program to “connect by sharing their ongoing journey of recovery,” West Penn officials said.

The main theme is “making magic happen” to “pay tribute to the magical quality of our campers and the strength they needed to persevere through one of the most trying times in their lives,” said Dr. Ariel Aballay, the center's medical director.

“It's crucial to realize that the healing from a burn injury doesn't end after you leave the hospital.”

Included on Wednesday afternoon is a tournament by the Steel City Quidditch Club.

Quidditch, made popular in the Harry Potter book series, is a field sport played on broomsticks where players earn points by throwing tennis balls or “snitches” through hoops.“We're thrilled to introduce the Quidditch games to the kids because it perfectly complements the goal of our annual summer camp,” said burn camp director Linda Leonard.

“The actual game was conceived from a fictional world that knew no boundaries and we're trying to instill in these campers that their dreams are just as limitless — there's power in a renewed sense of confidence and belonging,” Leonard said.The week will include a trip for campers ages 10-16 to Kennywood Park, a Pittsburgh Pirates game and the IQ Escape Room.

Time will also be spent at Camp Kon-O-Kwee for relay races, campfires, peer group sessions and talks from local fire departments.

Aballay said the camp is important. “It's an opportunity for kids to feel truly comfortable talking about their experiences, knowing that they will not be judged by their peers and reassured that they comprise their own unique community,” the doctor said.

The camp is free of charge to any child who has been treated at West Penn Burn Center.

That is because of the generosity of firefighter groups, businesses, organizations and individuals. Also, all camp counselors are volunteers, a hospital spokeswoman said. Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

