Part of Pittsburgh's West End without water while line valve is replaced

Water service is gradually being restored to thousands of customers in Pttsburgh's West End, where crews worked overnight restoring a broken water line at Poplar Street and Mansifield Avenue.

Crews told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI that repairs of a broken 24-inch valve were complete by about 6 a.m. Thursday, but it might still be several hours before service is restored.

Water! In the West End! Customers are in the process of getting their water turned back on. It could take 6 hours though for it to come back to everyone. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/1axjXIDKeO — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) May 31, 2018

The valve had originally been scheduled to be repaired Thursday, but once crews were on the scene they realized it needed to be replaced.

WPXI reported at least 2,000 customers were affected including customers, from the Crafton Heights, Sheraden and Westwood neighborhoods.

A map with the current outage can be found on the Penn American Water website.

Water tankers were set up at the following locations for customers to bring their own containers to fill:

• Shop'N'Save Parking Lot, 2103 Noblestown Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15205

• Obey House Parking Lot, 1337 Steuben St., Pittsburgh, PA 15220

• Middletown Baptist Church Parking Lot, 2660 Middletown Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15205

Staff writer Jacob Tierney contributed. Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.