Allegheny

Dispatcher recounts helping frantic father deliver baby along Parkway East

Matthew Santoni | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 8:57 a.m.
Alyssa Holland, an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher, discusses how she helped talk a father through delivering a baby along the Parkway East early Tuesday morning.
Alyssa Holland, an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher, discusses how she helped talk a father through delivering a baby along the Parkway East early Tuesday morning.

Alyssa Holland helped deliver a baby on the side of the Parkway East, but now she's worried about jinxing her own delivery.

The 28-year-old Allegheny County 911 dispatcher, who is eight months pregnant with her second baby, talked a very nervous father through delivering a baby girl in a car beneath the Greenfield Bridge early Tuesday when the expectant mother couldn't make it in time to Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood.

“We were actually talking about myself going into labor, and the father called. He was coming through the Squirrel Hill Tunnel, screaming that his wife was in labor,” said Holland, of Shaler. When he said the baby's head was already out, she advised them to pull over and dispatched an ambulance at about 2:30 a.m. to meet them along the side of the highway.

While Holland's training and experience of taking about 80 calls per shift since 2012 allowed her to stay “mellow” through the call, she gave up on trying to calm the family.

“There's no sense in saying ‘stay calm.' I mean, I tried, but she's obviously pushing a baby out and it's something he probably never thought he'd have to do,” Holland said.

Before medics could get there, the mother delivered the baby and Holland talked the father through wiping the newborn off with his T-shirt and tying off the umbilical cord with one of his shoelaces.

The ambulance pulled up soon after that and the father gave a hasty “thank you” as she turned the newly expanded family over to the medics. Then it was back to taking calls for the rest of her overnight shift — the next call was a parking complaint.

“When I hung up, everybody was like, ‘oh, you're getting jinxed, you're next,'” Holland said.

Her previous child, now a 14-month-old boy, had been born three weeks early. If that pattern holds, her next baby would come next week, she said.

Holland later received a Facebook message from the father's sister thanking her, but she hadn't heard anything else about the new baby she helped guide into the world over the phone.

It was the second delivery that Holland has talked a 911 caller through, though it was her first one on the road, she said.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

