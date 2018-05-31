Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh police to have 'zero tolerance' for misbehaving Chesney fans

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
Piles of trash litter a Heinz Field parking lot on Pittsburgh's North Shore on Saturday, July 2, 2016, after a concert by Kenny Chesney.
Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh police say they will have “zero tolerance” for crime and other shenanigans when country star Kenny Chesney comes to the North Shore on Saturday.

That zero tolerance policy extends to intoxication, underage drinking, violence and general misbehavior, Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said.

“Individuals will be cited and/or arrested,” Hissrich said.

City police are partnering with Allegheny County officers, state police and the Coast Guard to “ensure a safe experience for all,” Hissrich added

A number of rules are in place for Heinz Field as well.

The concert and related tailgating have created problems in past years.

“(The concert) has resulted in numerous safety and quality-of-life complaints as a result of some fans who are unable or unwilling to follow laws and comport themselves in a respectful manner,” city spokesman Chris Togneri said in a statement.

Police will target those breaking the law in order to ensure that law-abiding concertgoers enjoy the day, Togneri said. Police urged tailgaters to pick up their trash.

City and county mounted police units will be on patrol, and EMS crews will be on standby in and around Heinz Field. Boats are prohibited from stopping, mooring, anchoring or loitering more than 100 feet from shore. Drones are also prohibited.

Parking lots open at 1 p.m., officials said. Anyone parking and loitering outside closed lots will be asked to leave.

Stadium gates open at 4 p.m., and the concert starts at 5 p.m. Chesney will be accompanied by several other acts.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

