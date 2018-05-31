Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

1 dead in head-on crash on McKees Rocks Bridge

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
A 19-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash with a dump truck on the McKees Rocks Bridge Thursday, May 31, 2018.
WPXI-TV
A 19-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash with a dump truck on the McKees Rocks Bridge Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Updated 1 hour ago

A young woman died in a head-on crash with a dump truck Thursday morning that shut down the McKees Rocks Bridge, according to Allegheny County police.

The crash happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. on the bridge, which connects McKees Rocks and Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood.

Police said a tri-axle dump truck was headed north toward Pittsburgh in the lane closest to the curb when it collided head-on with a vehicle traveling south. That section of bridge has two northbound lanes and one southbound lane.

Lt. Andrew Schurman said investigators believe a 19-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Sonic sedan crossed the center line and the center lane and hit the dump truck. The woman, who was the only person in the Chevy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the woman's identity.

Schurman said the driver of the dump truck was not injured.

The bridge remained closed through mid-afternoon, and officials said it could remain closed through the evening.

Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me