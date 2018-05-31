1 dead in head-on crash on McKees Rocks Bridge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A young woman died in a head-on crash with a dump truck Thursday morning that shut down the McKees Rocks Bridge, according to Allegheny County police.

The crash happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. on the bridge, which connects McKees Rocks and Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood.

Police said a tri-axle dump truck was headed north toward Pittsburgh in the lane closest to the curb when it collided head-on with a vehicle traveling south. That section of bridge has two northbound lanes and one southbound lane.

Lt. Andrew Schurman said investigators believe a 19-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Sonic sedan crossed the center line and the center lane and hit the dump truck. The woman, who was the only person in the Chevy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the woman's identity.

Schurman said the driver of the dump truck was not injured.

The bridge remained closed through mid-afternoon, and officials said it could remain closed through the evening.

Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.