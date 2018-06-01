Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

CCAC students help Hurricane Harvey victims rebuild lives in Houston

Tribune-Review | Friday, June 1, 2018, 4:59 p.m.
2017 AP YEAR END PHOTOS - Floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey surround homes in Port Arthur, Texas, on Aug. 31, 2017. The storm, which later became a hurricane, dumped record rainfall throughout the Houston area. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
2017 AP YEAR END PHOTOS - Floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey surround homes in Port Arthur, Texas, on Aug. 31, 2017. The storm, which later became a hurricane, dumped record rainfall throughout the Houston area. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Updated 10 hours ago

Five Community College of Allegheny County students traveled to Houston last month to help residents affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The group spent four days working with All Hands and Hearts, a nonprofit that responds to natural disasters, according to CCAC.

The students worked on painting, hanging paneling, ripping up floors and gutting a house that had not been touched since the flooding, the release said. The house had to be rebuilt To bring a 14-year-old boy with cancer back home to his family.

The students also worked on the Rhodes School building, a school for low-income and minority students studying performing arts, which was destroyed by the hurricane.

“It honestly changed the way I view my life,” student Victor Yates, of Carrick, said in the release. “I feel like I'm a better leader, and I have a way better mindset. I'm more appreciative of the things I have. So much can be taken away from you in the blink of an eye.”

Hurricane Harvey caused at least 106 deaths in late August.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me