CCAC students help Hurricane Harvey victims rebuild lives in Houston

Five Community College of Allegheny County students traveled to Houston last month to help residents affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The group spent four days working with All Hands and Hearts, a nonprofit that responds to natural disasters, according to CCAC.

The students worked on painting, hanging paneling, ripping up floors and gutting a house that had not been touched since the flooding, the release said. The house had to be rebuilt To bring a 14-year-old boy with cancer back home to his family.

The students also worked on the Rhodes School building, a school for low-income and minority students studying performing arts, which was destroyed by the hurricane.

“It honestly changed the way I view my life,” student Victor Yates, of Carrick, said in the release. “I feel like I'm a better leader, and I have a way better mindset. I'm more appreciative of the things I have. So much can be taken away from you in the blink of an eye.”

Hurricane Harvey caused at least 106 deaths in late August.