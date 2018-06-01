Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh police to monitor Chesney tailgaters from 27-foot-high platform

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, June 1, 2018, 5:23 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Pittsburgh police will have an eye in the sky to keep watch over Kenny Chesney tailgaters Saturday on the city's North Shore.

SkyWatch, a piece of equipment that looks like a cross between a forklift and a cherry picker, gives officers a temporary watch tower from which they can monitor crowds for altercations or distress. It can lift police 27 feet in the air.

Public safety officials are borrowing the SkyWatch from FLIR, the company that builds the equipment, specifically for the concert. Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said his department hopes to purchase one.

Just under 200 cities across the country have one, and it's also used by the government at the border and overseas.

“This is another tool we would like to bring to Southwestern Pennsylvania, whether it be for a concert like we're having this weekend of for something like Light Up Night, the Regatta or any other event whether it be here at the stadium, or the University of Pittsburgh or PNC (Park),” Hissrich said.

Inside the cabin are controls and monitors used to operate flood lights, a loudspeaker and thermal cameras, according to Howard Schemer, director of sales for FLIR.

He said the equipment was originally designed in Georgia to assist physically impaired hunters into tree stands.

Hissrich said representatives from Heinz Field, the University of Pittsburgh and other law enforcement agencies were on hand for Friday's demonstration. He hopes the SkyWatch could be something that multiple departments or agencies could chip in to help cover the $150,000 cost.

“It provides a high vantage point where you can't have a high vantage point,” he said.

In this instance, that vantage point will be set up in the Gold Lot 1, one of several parking lots that will open to tailgaters at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“We're trying to prevent problems before they occur,” Hissrich said. “We would rather prevent 12 people fighting and end it with one or two persons fighting. You get two people in an argument and it escalates. Here, hopefully we'll get a vantage point so that we can react quickly.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

Related Content
Pittsburgh police to have 'zero tolerance' for misbehaving Chesney fans
Pittsburgh police say they will have "zero tolerance" for crime and other shenanigans when country star Kenny Chesney comes to the North Shore on Saturday. That ...
Follow these rules to 'Get Along' at the Kenny Chesney concert 
Hey, "No Shoes Nation," there are some rules to follow if you want to "Get Along" with authorities at the June 2 Kenny Chesney concert ...
Kenny Chesney back in the 'Burgh this weekend 
Kenny Chesney's "No Shoes Nation" revisits Steelers Nation when the country music superstar returns to Heinz Field on June 2 to celebrate his 10th appearance ...
Pittsburgh public safety officials are borrowing a piece of equipment called SkyWatch, a mobile standalone watchtower. Police and EMS crews will use the SkyWatch to keep an eye on crowds that will gather to tailgate during the Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field Saturday, June 2, 2018.
Megan Guza | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh public safety officials are borrowing a piece of equipment called SkyWatch, a mobile standalone watchtower. Police and EMS crews will use the SkyWatch to keep an eye on crowds that will gather to tailgate during the Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field Saturday, June 2, 2018.
Deputy Police Chief Thomas Stangrecki watches a demonstration of SkyWatch, a mobile standalone watchtower. . Police and EMS crews will use the SkyWatch to keep an eye on crowds that will gather to tailgate during the Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field Saturday, June 2, 2018.
Megan Guza | Tribune-Review
Deputy Police Chief Thomas Stangrecki watches a demonstration of SkyWatch, a mobile standalone watchtower. . Police and EMS crews will use the SkyWatch to keep an eye on crowds that will gather to tailgate during the Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field Saturday, June 2, 2018.
Pittsburgh public safety officials are borrowing a piece of equipment called SkyWatch, a mobile standalone watchtower. Police and EMS crews will use the SkyWatch to keep an eye on crowds that will gather to tailgate during the Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field Saturday, June 2, 2018.
Megan Guza | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh public safety officials are borrowing a piece of equipment called SkyWatch, a mobile standalone watchtower. Police and EMS crews will use the SkyWatch to keep an eye on crowds that will gather to tailgate during the Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field Saturday, June 2, 2018.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me