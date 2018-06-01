Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Munhall man accused of attempted homicide in assault of toddler

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, June 1, 2018, 2:21 p.m.
Jerrard Littlejohn
Tribune-Review
Jerrard Littlejohn

A Munhall man faces attempted homicide charges because, according to Allegheny County police, he assaulted a toddler and caused “significant injuries.”

Jerrard Littlejohn, 32, is also charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of children and witness intimidation, court records show.

Investigators said that Stowe police received a call shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday regarding the apparent assault of a 3-year-old child.

County police responded to the hospital where the child was being treated and discovered the toddler had a fractured left arm and injuries to his arms, legs, chest and groin from an assault.

Details surrounding the assault were not immediately clear, but court records show that he was charged with similar violent crimes in April.

According to the criminal complaint, Stowe police responded April 9 to a home on Russellwood Avenue. They encountered a woman with obvious marks on her neck from being choked. She told police she'd been assaulted by Littlejohn, her ex-boyfriend.

She said that he locked her in the basement, dragged her upstairs by her hair, choked her and then knocked her unconscious, according to the complaint. He threw water on her to wake her up, then choked her again, slamming her against a wall.

She said that during the assault, he slammed her 1-year-old infant to the ground. The woman was able to grab her other children and flee the house, police wrote. When officers arrived, the infant was still in the home and Littlejohn was gone.

Littlejohn was charged in that case with aggravated assault, simple assault harassment, strangulation, child endangerment, theft and unlawful restraint. He was released two days later on $5,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing for those charges has been continued three times. It is scheduled for June 5. Littlejohn is being held in the Allegheny County Jail without bail on the new charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 12.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

