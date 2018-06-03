Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

'It's God's will that this church be here': Oakmont's first black church reopens after fire

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Sunday, June 3, 2018, 6:51 p.m.
The Rev. Reid Greene of St. Paul Baptist Church in Oakmont leads the church's dedication service Sunday afternoon.
Michael DiVittorio | Tribune-Review
More than 100 people attended the dedication of the new St. Paul Baptist Church in Oakmont June 3.
Michael DiVittorio | Tribune-Review
The Rev. Mitchel Nickols of Bibleway Church in New Kensington was the guest speaker at the dedication service of St. Paul Baptist Church in Oakmont June 3.
Michael DiVittorio | Tribune-Review
St. Paul Baptist Church in Oakmont was rebuilt and had its first service June 3. The old church was destroyed by fire September 2014.
Michael DiVittorio | Tribune-Review
James McGee, 86, of Tarentum stands beyond the yellow police tape that surrounds the burnt remains of St. Paul Baptist Church on Second Street in Oakmont on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. McGee, who has been attending the church since 1992 and is the chairman of the Deacon Board for the church, came with grandchildren in tow to the church's Sunday service, held instead across the street at Riverview Community Action Corp. Echoing the sentiments of several other members of the congregation, McGee expressed his feelings that the fire was just something that happens in life, a part of God's plan.
Stephanie Strasburg | Trib Total Media
Wilma Ward, 82, of Plum holds the soot-covered label to a worship book, salvaged from the burnt rubble of St. Paul Baptist Church on Second Street in Oakmont on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, which caught fire two days before. 'Saw a lot of funerals, saw weddings, babies blessed and all that good stuff,' she said of her 70-some years as a part of the church.
Stephanie Strasburg | Trib Total Media
People stand beyond the yellow police tape that surrounds the burnt remains of St. Paul Baptist Church on Second Street in Oakmont on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014. After catching fire two days before on Friday, Sept. 19th, the church's Sunday service was held instead across the street at Riverview Community Action Corp.
Stephanie Strasburg | Trib Total Media
Firefighters battle a fire at St. Paul Baptist Church along Second Street in Oakmont on Friday, Sept. 19, 2014.
Jason Bridge | Trib Total Media
Oakmont firefighters survey the roof conditions as they battle a fire at St. Paul Baptist Church along Second Street in Oakmont on Friday, Sept. 19, 2014.
Jason Bridge | Trib Total Media
Firefighters battle a fire at St. Paul Baptist Church along Second Street in Oakmont on Friday, Sept. 19, 2014.
Jason Bridge | Trib Total Media
Firefighters from the Point Breeze section of Penn Hills stand by during a fire at St. Paul Baptist Church along Second Street in Oakmont on Friday, Sept. 19, 2014.
Jason Bridge | Trib Total Media
Fire crews battle a two-alarm fire at St. Paul Baptist Church in Oakmont on Friday, Sept. 19, 2014.
Jason Bridge | Trib Total Media
When Dorothy Griffin saw her beloved church burn down nearly four years ago, her heart broke. But not her faith.

"We were planning a special service that Sunday," said Griffin, 91, the oldest member of St. Paul Baptist Church in Oakmont. "It was our pastor's anniversary ... I knew in my heart that we had to rebuild, and I believed in my heart that God was going to enable us to rebuild."

The congregation did, with the help of other churches and organizations throughout the borough.

A new, larger place of worship now stands at 435 Second St. Parishioners celebrated its dedication Sunday.

"Three and a half years was a challenge," Deacon William Kemp said. "With our spiritual strength and our spiritual ties, we all stayed together as a congregation. Being led by Pastor (Reid) Greene, he blessed us with the strength to keep us all together.

"We watched from spring to summer to fall to winter anticipating (the new church). We got to this point here. It's a wonderful feeling."

A fire on Sept. 29, 2014, destroyed the church near the corner of Second Street and Delaware Avenue.

The congregation of about 100 held services and Bible study at the Riverview Community Action Corp. facility across the street while it embarked on the reconstruction project. Virginia-based Church Development Services did the work.

The new church is 94 feet by 48 feet, with a 29-foot steeple, seating for 136 and meets all Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, CEO Glen Trematore said last month.

A recognition service on Saturday recognized the carpenters, masons and others who built the new church, as well as the emergency responders who were at fire.

"It's really been overwhelming," said Ralph Livsey, chairman of St. Paul's board of trustees. "We have been working nonstop for the last three weeks day and night trying to prepare for the service, plus finish putting the church together ... We just finished moving all of the stuff over here from RCAC and purchased all this furniture. We're still trying to get appliances hooked up and still have a ways to go yet."

The Rev. Mitchel Nickols of the Bibleway Church in New Kensington was the guest speaker at the dedication ceremony, which featured choirs from St. Paul, Oakmont Presbyterian and Oakmont United Methodist churches.

"The real work begins after the building is built," he said. "There's a community that still needs to be impacted. There's a region that needs to be touched. There are people who's lives need to be changed. So the real work begins now so that it does not fall into the hands of just a few people."

The message of unity was evident throughout Sunday. More than 100 people attended morning service with even more at the afternoon dedication.

"God has just one army of willing soldiers, and we're going to stand united," said Greene, who thanked everyone involved in the project and those who supported the church throughout the years.

People mingled, shared stories and food following the dedication.

"We survived because it's God's will that this church be here," Griffin said. "I'm going to do the best I can do and support the church the very best I can."

According to the "African-American Historic Sites Survey of Allegheny County," the old church was built in 1874 by an Episcopal congregation. St. Paul's congregation, Oakmont's first black church, formed in 1905 and bought the wood frame structure in 1924.

A month before the fire, former longtime pastor Rev. Morgan James Reynolds died at the age of 93. He had served as pastor at St. Paul Baptist for more than 40 years, from 1966 to 2009. Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

click me