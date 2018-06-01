Pittsburgh eaglet prepares for takeoff

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The eighth eaglet produced by bald eagles in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood since 2013 is preparing to make its first flight.

The 11-week-old eaglet has been periodically flapping its wings in a strength-building exercise known as "wingercizing" to get ready for the inaugural flight. It also has been "branching" or walking along a branch near its nest.

All the while, its mother and father have kept close watch and perched with the youngster.

Local eagle watchers are anxiously awaiting the eaglet's first flight, which is expected any day now. The eaglet, known as H8, was the sole one to hatch from a clutch of three eggs this year.

About three months ago, H8 was nothing more than a light gray fuzz puff the size of a grapefruit. Now it's almost as big as its parents — 28 to 40 inches tall with a wingspan of up to 7 feet.

The young bird will stay near the nest with its parents for the next few months as it hones its flying skills, according to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

During that time, the youngster will often be heard more than it is seen as it begs its parents for food.

Audubon and CSE Corp., which installed live webcams at nests in Hays and Harmar, will help eagle enthusiasts keep an eye on all of the action.

Local watchers and photographers will document the family's movement when they stray from the nest and webcam to go hunting and perching along the nearby Monongahela River and Three Rivers Heritage Trail.

The two Harmar eaglets, which hatched about a week and a half after the one in Hays, are wingercizing but not yet branching for takeoff.

To watch live, visit the webcams at www.pixcontroller.com/eagles/ and www.aswp.org/pages/hays-nest.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer.