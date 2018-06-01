Gun violence prevention groups to hold Wear Orange Day on Saturday in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Who: Organized by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America

Local organizations dedicated to gun violence prevention will gather in Market Square Saturday for “Wear Orange Day,” a nationwide event intended to raise awareness about gun violence.

The event was organized by the group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

The Pittsburgh event is one of 11 such gatherings taking place across Pennsylvania this weekend. The Gulf Tower in Pittsburgh and the Capitol building in Harrisburg will both be illuminated orange this weekend, the color recognized for gun violence awareness.

The goal to give people the opportunity to learn more about the groups working to end gun violence in the Pittsburgh region, said Gina Pelusi, Moms Demand Action communications lead.

Participating groups will include the Women and Girls Foundation, Alliance for Police Accountability, Carlow University Social Justice Institutes, The League of Women Voters Greater Pittsburgh, BeSMART for Kids and the student organizers of Pittsburgh March for Our Lives.

Tables will be set up around Market Square and representatives from the organizations will be available to chat with anyone interested in getting involved, Pelusi said.

Groups like Moms Demand Action have seen an uptick in activity since the Feb. 14 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. that left 17 people dead.

Moms Demand Action had nine chapters prior to the shooting. Since then, seven new chapters have joined, Pelusi said, adding that people seem to be coming together to work on these issues.

Saturday's event will not focus on advocating for specific legislation, Pelusi said.

“It's really supposed to be about survivors, and people who have been impacted by gun violence,” Pelusi said.

There will also be tables for voter registration, along with a short program including speakers from CeaseFirePA, Black Women for Positive Change, an alumna of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. and Moms Demand Action.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.