Allegheny

Allegheny County Jail inmate charged after attack on corrections officer, cellmate

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, June 1, 2018, 4:10 p.m.
The back of a inmates clothes while inside of the Allegheny County Jail on May 14, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The back of a inmates clothes while inside of the Allegheny County Jail on May 14, 2018.

Updated 29 minutes ago

An Allegheny County Jail inmate tried to attack a corrections officer with a handmade shank and took his cellmate hostage before officers talked him into surrendering, jails officials said Friday.

The incident happened May 24 just before 5 a.m., according to Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough.

The corrections officer was preparing several inmates for transport to court hearings when 28-year-old Joshua Evans approached the officer and brandished a 9-inch shank, or homemade weapon.

Authorities said Evans threatened the corrections officer, who was able to fight Evans off and signal an emergency alert, McDonough said.

He said Evans returned to his cell, tied up his cellmate with torn bed linens and held him at knife point.

The jail's emergency response team secured the pod in which Evans's cell was located, and a corrections officer successfully talked Evans into surrendering.

No one was injured in the incident.

Evans was charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment and weapons violations. He remains in the Allegheny County Jail.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

