Allegheny

Video previews 'Thomas Town' under construction at Kennywood

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, June 1, 2018, 4:36 p.m.

Updated 28 minutes ago

The official Thomas & Friends Facebook page has released a concept video for the new "Thomas Town" currently under construction at Kennywood Park.

Centered around the park's 85-year-old train area, "Thomas Town" will be the second-largest Thomas & Friends attraction in North America. It replaces a trundling replica-steam-engine tour that highlighted the history of Kennywood and the region.

The area will feature rides based around the show's characters: • Journey with Thomas, where park visitors can take a railroad ride on the No. 1 engine.

• Cranky's Drop Tower, a sort of mini-Pitt-Fall with Sodor Island's crankiest crane at the top.

• Harold's Helicopter Tour, where children can pilot Harold up and down as he spins around.

• Flynn's Fire Training, where junior firefighters will control mini-water cannons to "extinguish the flames" on a uniquely interactive ride.

• Diesel Drivers, where children can climb aboard Iron Bert, Devious Diesel and other Sodor diesel engines to take a ride.

Guests will enter "Thomas Town" near the Pagoda Restaurant and find four new rides, a new gift shop, soft play area, new games, and a stage show featuring Sir Topham Hatt and his "really useful engines."

"Thomas Town" is expected to open around midsummer, according to Kennywood officials.

