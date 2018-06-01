Allegheny County to treat more catch basins in fight against West Nile virus

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County Health Department said it plans to treat 8,500 catch basins with a pesticide next week to reduce the risk of West Nile virus being transmitted through mosquito bites.

That's about 500 more than it treated last year.

The Health Department has not recorded any cases of West Nile virus this year. One case was reported last year.

The virus can cause headaches, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash in about 20 percent of the people who become infected, according to Health Department spokesman Ryan Scarpino. Most people with symptoms of West Nile virus recover completely and can do so without medical treatment, while less than 1 percent of people infected will develop severe symptoms of neurologic illness caused by inflammation of the brain or surrounding tissues, the department said.

Crews will treat catch basis from between 4:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Health Department is targeting areas in which people tested positive for the virus in recent years.

Any catch basin holding water can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes during the summer.

The pesticide Altosid, which is non-toxic to people, pets and aquatic life, will be deposited manually into catch basins. The Health Department said the pesticide can stop mosquito larvae from emerging into full-fledged adults capable of spreading disease to humans.

Treated basins will be marked with bright green paint.

To report a property that has potential breeding sites for mosquitoes, call the Health Department at 412-687-2243.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer.