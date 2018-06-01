Crafton man gets 5 years in prison for bilking $2.2M from entrepreneurs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Crafton man convicted of bilking more than $2 million from hopeful entrepreneurs and evading nearly $200,000 in taxes has been sentenced to five years in prison, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said Friday.

Albert P. Majkowski Jr., 59, was found guilty by a federal jury on charges of wire fraud and tax evasion in January.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Majkowski had been defrauding potential investors for more than a decade.

They accused him of making false statements about his success, misrepresenting his wealth and producing a series of false documents that inflated the assets of his company and other revenue supposedly available to him from outside sources.

Majkowski spent years telling investors — many hoping to market inventions or start businesses — that he was independently wealthy and a master of incubating startup companies, Brady said. Instead, he defrauded investors of $2.2 million, taking the money and depositing it into his personal and business accounts.

Majkowski evaded his tax obligations from 2007 to 2010 through a variety of means, including putting his assets into the names of others and cashing a series of checks made out in blank. All told, Majkowski skipped out on $181,456 in tax charges on more than $700,000 in income.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton sentenced Majkowski to 60 months in prison followed by three years of supervision.

The Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation that led to the charges.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer.