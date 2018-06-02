Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Kenny Chesney's 'No Shoes Nation' invades Pittsburgh's North Shore

Tribune-Review | Saturday, June 2, 2018, 12:45 p.m.
Aaron Aupperlee | Tribune-Review
Aaron Aupperlee | Tribune-Review
Kenny Chesney returns to Pittsburgh's Heinz Field on Saturday for the first time since 2016.

The "No Shoes Nation" fans of the country music superstar have already arrived on the North Shore, where gates to many parking lots were not to open until 1 p.m. Some people, however, got an early start.

And finding a spot isn't cheap...

Due to conduct in North Shore parking lots in previous years, Pittsburgh police will use SkyWatch — a 27-foot tall watch tower — to monitor crowds for altercations or distress.

By 4:30 p.m., police said no arrests had been made and that no one had been hospitalized.

Concert, partying rules

All stadium gates open at 4 p.m. for the "Trip Around the Sun Tour" concert starting at 5 p.m. in the main bowl, with special guests Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay.

Guests with Floor or Sandbar tickets must enter through Gate 6 only.

The NFL's Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Fans are encouraged not to bring bags into the venue but, if necessary, there are two options: a clear plastic bag the size of a 1-gallon Ziploc bag or a small hand-held purse clutch. For more information on the bag policy, visit HeinzField.com/bagpolicy.

• In addition, these items are prohibited: selfie sticks, coolers, thermoses, backpacks, cans, glass bottles, flasks, alcoholic beverages, laser pointers, noisemakers, strollers, video/movie cameras, tripods, audio recording equipment, weapons and any other items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate.

• All bags are subject to inspection.

• Umbrellas may be brought into the stadium but are not permitted to be open in the seating bowl.

• When planning your trip to the stadium, remember that parking lots open at 1 p.m. All fans entering North Shore lots must have a ticket to the concert and must enter Heinz Field by 7 p.m.

• Guests must leave parking areas no later than one hour after the concert ends.

Public parking will be available at the West General Robinson Garage, the North Shore Garage, at parking garages downtown and at Station Square.

Fans parking downtown can take the Light Rail to Heinz Field, using the First Avenue, Gateway or Wood Street stations.

The majority of the Pittsburgh Parking Authority Lots downtown will have a rate of $10 for event day parking. Other parking prices include: North Shore lots, $50 and up; Gold 1 Garage, $50; Red 5 Garage, $45; Blue 10 Garage, $35.

Parking lot P's and Q's

There is a parking lot code of conduct:

• Upon entering, fans will receive trash and recycling bags

• Trash must be disposed of properly

• The following are prohibited: solicitation of any kind, food and alcohol sales, glass containers, tents, personal port-a-johns, furniture (other than folding lawn chairs and tables) and oversized vehicles.

