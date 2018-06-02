Kenny Chesney's 'No Shoes Nation' invades Pittsburgh's North Shore

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kenny Chesney returns to Pittsburgh's Heinz Field on Saturday for the first time since 2016.

The "No Shoes Nation" fans of the country music superstar have already arrived on the North Shore, where gates to many parking lots were not to open until 1 p.m. Some people, however, got an early start.

And finding a spot isn't cheap...

For $50 I guess you can play beer darts pic.twitter.com/kcBmibOweS — Aaron Aupperlee (@tinynotebook) June 2, 2018

It's wild here but not out of control pic.twitter.com/BBY5mDBNaW — Aaron Aupperlee (@tinynotebook) June 2, 2018

He assures these are real street signs. And that Kenny and Chesney streets aren't even in the same neighborhood pic.twitter.com/2w3F6hyGSq — Aaron Aupperlee (@tinynotebook) June 2, 2018

So here's a new one. Beer Darts. Throwing darts a beer and chugging what remained. Matt explains. pic.twitter.com/3v6R5uIqlB — Aaron Aupperlee (@tinynotebook) June 2, 2018

His teammate, Montey, was dialed in. pic.twitter.com/shujFoLZWv — Aaron Aupperlee (@tinynotebook) June 2, 2018

Brandon loves America and Kenny Chesney. Pumped about his new hat. pic.twitter.com/1Gp1o2Ps91 — Aaron Aupperlee (@tinynotebook) June 2, 2018

Teamwork makes the dream work. pic.twitter.com/KIPTopz9a4 — Aaron Aupperlee (@tinynotebook) June 2, 2018

And how does she feel after pic.twitter.com/Z8d6l4xj9Q — Aaron Aupperlee (@tinynotebook) June 2, 2018

Please leave this place as you found it. A few views from on top of the new parking garage near Heinz Field just as the lots opened. pic.twitter.com/9x1dwxB6nU — Aaron Aupperlee (@tinynotebook) June 2, 2018

Chesney's Navy invades the North Shore pic.twitter.com/sMR1IhhPLd — Aaron Aupperlee (@tinynotebook) June 2, 2018

When you can't swim in the rivers you bring your own pool pic.twitter.com/GCVnTYcSGu — Aaron Aupperlee (@tinynotebook) June 2, 2018

Hats for sale outside the North Side T Station. Do y'all think I could pull off the pink cowboy hat? pic.twitter.com/DCI5CozAwA — Aaron Aupperlee (@tinynotebook) June 2, 2018

Due to conduct in North Shore parking lots in previous years, Pittsburgh police will use SkyWatch — a 27-foot tall watch tower — to monitor crowds for altercations or distress.

By 4:30 p.m., police said no arrests had been made and that no one had been hospitalized.

Concert, partying rules

All stadium gates open at 4 p.m. for the "Trip Around the Sun Tour" concert starting at 5 p.m. in the main bowl, with special guests Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay.

Guests with Floor or Sandbar tickets must enter through Gate 6 only.

The NFL's Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Fans are encouraged not to bring bags into the venue but, if necessary, there are two options: a clear plastic bag the size of a 1-gallon Ziploc bag or a small hand-held purse clutch. For more information on the bag policy, visit HeinzField.com/bagpolicy.

• In addition, these items are prohibited: selfie sticks, coolers, thermoses, backpacks, cans, glass bottles, flasks, alcoholic beverages, laser pointers, noisemakers, strollers, video/movie cameras, tripods, audio recording equipment, weapons and any other items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate.

• All bags are subject to inspection.

• Umbrellas may be brought into the stadium but are not permitted to be open in the seating bowl.

• When planning your trip to the stadium, remember that parking lots open at 1 p.m. All fans entering North Shore lots must have a ticket to the concert and must enter Heinz Field by 7 p.m.

• Guests must leave parking areas no later than one hour after the concert ends.

Public parking will be available at the West General Robinson Garage, the North Shore Garage, at parking garages downtown and at Station Square.

Fans parking downtown can take the Light Rail to Heinz Field, using the First Avenue, Gateway or Wood Street stations.

The majority of the Pittsburgh Parking Authority Lots downtown will have a rate of $10 for event day parking. Other parking prices include: North Shore lots, $50 and up; Gold 1 Garage, $50; Red 5 Garage, $45; Blue 10 Garage, $35.

Parking lot P's and Q's

There is a parking lot code of conduct:

• Upon entering, fans will receive trash and recycling bags

• Trash must be disposed of properly

• The following are prohibited: solicitation of any kind, food and alcohol sales, glass containers, tents, personal port-a-johns, furniture (other than folding lawn chairs and tables) and oversized vehicles.