Wear Orange raises gun violence awareness in Pittsburgh, across Pennsylvania, nation

About 100 people gathered Saturday in Market Square for Pittsburgh's Wear Orange Volunteer Fair, one of 11 such events taking place across the state this weekend.

Wear Orange is a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about gun violence. Students who lead recent walkouts at area schools, local politicians, survivors of gun violence and advocacy groups like Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, CeaseFire PA, Everytown and the League of Women Voters joined the Pittsburgh event.

Speakers included Abigail Segel, 15, a student at Taylor Allderdice High School. Segel created the Twitter account @padailycount, where she keeps track of deaths and injuries from guns in Pennsylvania.

“It's really sad that I have to do it every day,” Segel said, “especially because it is such a preventable issue.”

The account is a good reminder of how widespread and frequent gun violence is, Segel said. She thinks it's important to get information about every shooting to the public, even those incidents that don't make the news.

“It's a constant reminder to me and to people who follow the account of why we must take steps to end gun violence,” Segel said.

Roshie Xing, 16, a student at North Allegheny High School, shared a poem titled “Again” with the crowd.

“I wanted somebody in Congress to do something to stop all these mass shootings,” Xing said. “In my poem, I've kind of tried to put all my fears and fury, sadness and grief, into words.”

Xing said that she was motivated to write the poem after sending a letter her congressman, U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus, R-Sewickley, and receiving a disappointing response.

Erika Strassburger, a newly elected city councilwoman from Squirrel Hill, said she was proud of the young people leading movements at their schools.

“They might not be able to vote yet, but they will be able to vote soon,” Strassburger said.

State Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Squirrel Hill, shared his disappointment in Harrisburg lawmakers' lack of progress on gun reform in the decades since the 1999 Columbine high school shooting in Colorado. But recent bills give him hope, like one that passed in the state Senate making it easier to take guns away from people accused in protection from abuse orders, he said.

In addition to the program, representatives from local gun violence prevention groups met with attendees.

Some, like the League of Women Voters, also had resources available to help people register to vote.

Francie Cech, of Franklin Park, said that many who came by her table were from out of town, visiting the city for the Three Rivers Arts Fest and the Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field. “Every opportunity is a good opportunity to register Americans to vote,” Cech said.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook. Tribune-Review staff writer Jamie Martines contributed.