Allegheny

Pittsburgh police arrest two suspected in Homewood carjacking

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Sunday, June 3, 2018, 10:51 a.m.

Pittsburgh police arrested two men suspected in a carjacking early Sunday morning in Homewood.

Paris Moore, 32, of Wilkinsburg, and Dakil Blair, 19, of Homewood, both face armed carjacking and other charges, according to police.

A man told police that two men, one with a gun, approached him just before 2 a.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of Sterrett Street and Formosa Way and demanded the keys to his 2017 black Chevy Impala. The two men got in the car and drove way, police said.

Police saw the stolen car around 4 a.m. driving on North Lang Avenue. The car led police on a short chase until the two men inside got out of the car and ran. Police found the men and arrested them. A handgun was also found, police said.

